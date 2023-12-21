Harris to kick off 2024 with stops in Nevada, South Carolina, home to some of Democrats’ first votes
By MEG KINNARD
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Nevada and South Carolina next month, two of the earliest states on the Democratic presidential calendar. There she’ll court voters she and President Joe Biden hope to win over. The White House says Harris will meet in Las Vegas with members of the powerful casino workers’ Culinary Union on Jan. 3. Three days later, she plans to head to Myrtle Beach in South Carolina, home of Democrats’ lead-off primary, to address an annual retreat of 7th Episcopal District African Methodist Episcopal Church Women’s Missionary Society.