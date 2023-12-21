Here are some ways you can reduce financial stress during the holidays

NEW YORK (AP) — The holidays are supposed to be a joyful time, but they can also be financially stressful. With gifts, social gatherings and plane tickets home, the costs can start piling up. Household expenses continue to rise and many Americans are expressing concern about their financial futures, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Setting expectations with family and friends and making a budget you’ll stick to can help. It’s also important to take time for yourself when possible.

