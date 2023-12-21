Ja Morant back in Memphis, where his return should help the Grizzlies fill seats

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time All-Star Ja Morant has played his first game in Memphis since the end of his 25-game suspension. The Grizzlies’ star point guard had not played in front of home fans since last April in the first round of the playoffs. Morant led Memphis to a thrilling comeback win at New Orleans in his season debut. The Grizzlies hope Morant brings more wins and also fans to an arena that felt more like a crypt without him. Memphis went into Thursday night’s game against Indiana as one of two NBA teams with only one home victory.

