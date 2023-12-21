Man accused of texting death threats to Ramaswamy faces similar charges involving 2 more candidates

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man who was released from jail after he was accused of sending text messages threatening to kill a presidential candidate now faces two more charges that he threatened different candidates. Thirty-year-old Tyler Anderson was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on three counts of sending a threat using interstate commerce. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 5. A message seeking comment was sent to his lawyer. The U.S. Attorney’s office did not name the candidates. Spokespeople for Republican candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie have thanked law enforcement officials for addressing the texted threats.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.