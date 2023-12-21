Military command ready to track Santa, and everyone can follow along

WASHINGTON (AP) — As children around the world eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Christmas, the military is ready to track him and see if he’s using any new technology. The North American Aerospace Defense Command keeps a close watch on Santa and his sleigh from the moment he leaves the North Pole. And it once again will share all those details so everyone can follow along as Santa travels the globe beginning Christmas Eve. NORAD is the military command that’s responsible for protecting North American airspace. It has launched its noradsanta.org website, social media sites and mobile app, loaded with games, movies, books and music.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.