New York bill could interfere with Chick-fil-A’s long-standing policy to close Sundays

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers have introduced a bill that would require restaurants in rest stops throughout the state to be open seven days a week. That could potentially force some Chick-fil-A locations along state highways to drop a longstanding policy of closing on Sundays for religious reasons. The bill introduced last week was prompted by a redevelopment project underway on the New York State Thruway Authority’s twenty-seven service areas. Lawmaker Tony Simone said the bill is meant to give travelers a variety of food options at rest stops, rather than an effort to eventually push Chick-fil-A out. Email and phone messages left for Chick-fil-A spokespeople were not immediately returned.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

