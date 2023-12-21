Rules aimed at long-contaminated groundwater drive California farmers and residents to court

Some California farming communities have been plagued for years by problems with their drinking water due to nitrates and other contaminants in the groundwater that feeds their wells. State and regional water boards have tried to devise rules aimed at reducing the amount of fertilizer farmers use to try to clean up the water. But neither farmers nor community residents are satisfied with their solutions, and have taken the state to court. The legal fight comes after years of drought and with potentially drier winters due to climate change. It’s focused on the state’s Central Coast, a key area for growing strawberries and leafy greens.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.