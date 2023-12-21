Top US military officer speaks with Chinese counterpart as US aims to warm relations with Beijing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff has spoken with his Chinese counterpart. It is the first of what officials say will be renewed talks between the two nation’s senior military leaders. The Biden administration is working to thaw relations with Beijing. The video call between Gen. CQ Brown and Gen. Liu Zhenli is the first senior military communications between the U.S. and China since August 2022, when Beijing suspended all such contacts after former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. A spokesman for Brown said the two discussed the importance of working together and keeping lines of communication open.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

