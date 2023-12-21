Used car dealer sold wheelchair-accessible vans but took his disabled customers for a ride, feds say
By MICHAEL RUBINKAM
Associated Press
Federal prosecutors say a Philadelphia used car dealer took disabled customers’ money but failed to deliver the wheelchair-accessible vehicles they had paid for. Edward Scott Rock is accused of victimizing more than 100 people across the nation. An indictment unsealed Thursday says the 47-year-old defrauded some 120 customers in 36 states. In one case, Rock allegedly sold the same 2017 Ford wheelchair-accessible van to 13 buyers over the course of nearly a year, collecting $260,000 along the way. Rock was charged with mail and wire fraud. He faces up to 170 years in prison if convicted. Messages were left with Rock and his attorney seeking comment.