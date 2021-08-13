Man accused of pointing airsoft rifle at people arrested

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police have arrested a man several days after police say he caused alarm by pointing a large replica rifle at people following a weekend demonstration downtown. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 23-year-old Mark Lee was being held in the Multnomah County jail Thursday on three counts of menacing and one count of second-degree disorderly conduct. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf. Police say Lee was spotted Sunday evening after demonstrators clashed near Tom McCall Waterfront Park.