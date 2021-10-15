Skip to Content
Family of man shot by deputy settles lawsuit for $3.5M

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — The estate of a man fatally wounded in Port Orchard by a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy after a car chase has settled a federal excessive force lawsuit for $3.5 million. Brent Lee Heath died in 2018, a year after Deputy Carl Shanks shot him in the head at the end of a 2017 police chase that lasted 12 miles. No weapons were found in the vehicle and a woman in the car told investigators it appeared Heath was preparing to surrender. Attorney Anthony Otto announced the $3.5 million settlement Thursday. 

