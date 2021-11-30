Fired recruit files federal suit against Springfield police

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — A woman fired from the Springfield Police Department after she was accused of lying about a relationship with a sergeant has filed a lawsuit alleging discrimination and a hostile work environment. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports fired recruit Amanda McIntyre noted that the sergeant and detective she had sex with while off duty kept their jobs. The city of Springfield, the Springfield Police Department and the Springfield Police Association are among the defendants named in the suit. Springfield city spokesperson Amber Fossen says the city has identified several allegations the city doesn’t agree with, and looks forward to defending the department.