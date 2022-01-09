Vancouver police: Officers shoot, kill man armed with knife

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police in Vancouver say a knife-wielding man was fatally shot by officers outside a home on Sunday. The Vancouver Police Department says officers responded to a 911 call in which the caller said several residents had barricaded themselves inside the home because the man was armed with knives. KOIN-TV reports the man reportedly had started a fire inside the home. The shooting occurred after the man confronted officers outside the home at about 12:25 a.m. The man, whose identity wasn’t immediately released, died at a local hospital. Four officers who were involved in the incident were placed on standard leave pending an investigation.