2 Portland teens die in 24 hours from suspected fentanyl ODs

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a Portland teenager died on Sunday and another died Monday, after both took pills laced with fentanyl. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be up to 100 times more potent than morphine. A small amount can be fatal. Initial investigation by Portland police showed both teens had blue pills in their possession — know as M30s — which they may have thought were oxycontin or Xanax. The Portland Police Bureau said they released the preliminary information to try to prevent another overdose, as they try to track down the source of the pills.