Supreme court rulings open door for man sentenced to life

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — After serving over half his life behind bars, a Seattle man now has a chance to get out after high court rulings. Eric Krueger was originally sentenced to life without parole for the 1997 fatal shooting of Ronald Greenwood and Brady Brown of Everett. Krueger was 20 at the time. He’s now 46. Superior Court Judge Karen Moore resentenced Krueger to 40 total years in prison Tuesday, with credit for the 25 years he has already served. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that “children are constitutionally different from adults for purposes of sentencing.” A Washington Supreme Court ruling extended that to 18 to 20-year-olds.