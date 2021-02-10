Bend’s warming shelter prepares for incoming winter storm

Bend

Fully or nearly full since opening; seeks blankets, hand warmers, ice melt

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As Central Oregon prepares for a few days of snow and bitter cold, Bend's official warming shelter expects to be at full capacity -- as it has been for much of the winter.

Bend's warming shelter has a capacity of about 70 people, a number the Dave Notari with Shepherd's ministries says the shelter has been at since it opened.

If you would like to help out, the warming shelter still needs blankets, hand warmers and ice melt, which you can drop off at the shelter at 275 NE Second Street.

