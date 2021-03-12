Bend Park and Rec District now hiring for about 35 positions

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Park and Recreation District is hiring for more than 35 positions, and interested applicants are invited to apply now. Open positions include part-time and full-time positions in recreation, custodial services and park services.

Current high school students meet minimum qualifications for many open positions, including lifeguards and youth recreation leaders. Positions are open now and more openings are expected in the coming weeks as the busy seasons of spring and summer create more job opportunities.

Positions offer a variety of benefits, which may include paid leave, medical/dental insurance, recreation facility passes and recreation program registration discounts.

“It’s a great time to consider a job with the park and recreation district because of the breadth of openings,” said Natalie Broadus-Beard, HR specialist. “Whether someone is looking for their first job, a second career after retirement or anything in between, I encourage community members to take a look and see if our ‘Play for Life’ motto is part of a career path.”

Position details and minimum qualifications are available online. Learn more about benefits, position openings and working at Bend Park and Recreation District here.

BPRD is an equal opportunity employer.