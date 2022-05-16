Bend Park and Rec hosting swim-focused hiring event on Wednesday

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With summer coming and increasing recreation operations right around the corner, Bend Park and Recreation District is hosting a hiring event and invites potential team members to learn more about job opportunities available in the district’s aquatics, recreation and custodial teams.

The hiring event is scheduled:

Wednesday, May 18, 4:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Bend Park & Recreation District Office,

799 S.W. Columbia Street in Bend

At the event, attendees can learn about positions, complete applications and participate in on-site interviews. BPRD plans to make job offers on the spot. Lifeguard and swim instructor applicants can schedule in-water testing for next steps.

This pre-season event features numerous recreation positions for the important work of our aquatics, recreation, therapeutic recreation and custodial teams.

“We’ve hosted two prior hiring events this spring and hired more than two dozen new employees at those events,” said John Bataclan-Wilson, BPRD recruiting specialist. “This event is focused on our aquatics and recreation position openings and we invite people to come learn what working for play means with BPRD.”

Featured openings include:

Lifeguard – part-time

Swim Instructor – part-time

Facility Manager-on-Duty – part-time and full-time

Therapeutic Recreation Leader – part-time

Recreation Staff – part-time, specializing in various activities including art, climbing, outdoors or tennis

Custodian – part-time

To streamline attendance at the event, interested applicants are encouraged to complete a one-minute Hiring Event Pre-registration Form.

The positions offer a variety of benefits, which may include paid leave, recreation facility passes and recreation program registration discounts. Working hours vary and multiple shifts are available. Some positions are available for age 15 years and older; other positions are available for age 18 years and older.

Learn more about positions and apply at: https://www.bendparksandrec.org/jobs.

Bend Park and Recreation District is an equal opportunity employer.