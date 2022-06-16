Cascades East Transit launches online survey, seeks public input for Bend mobility hubs feasibility study

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Cascades East Transit is seeking public input for the future development of mobility hubs in Bend via an online survey and a series of community engagement activities that will take place throughout June and July.

Mobility hubs are places in a community where people can get on or off a bus, get dropped off by an Uber or Lyft, rent an electric bike, car or scooter, or access other ways to get around without using a personal vehicle.

The major goals of the online survey and public engagement efforts are to assess desired mobility hub locations within Bend and solicit feedback regarding preferred amenities (such as on-demand transit shuttles, electric bikes and scooters to rent, electric vehicle charging stations, food trucks, and Uber/Lyft pick up and drop off areas).

Prize drawings for a $100 grocery store gift card and Hydro Flask water bottles are offered as incentives for completing the short survey. Paper surveys in both English and Spanish are available inside CET’s main transportation hub at Hawthorne Station (334 NE Hawthorne Ave.) to allow additional opportunities for community members to provide input.

“The Bend Mobility Hub survey and community engagement activities that will occur this summer are important for sharing preliminary results of the feasibility study with community members, as well as assessing the types of mobility hub amenities that are the most desired,” mentioned Andrea Napoli, Senior Planner with the Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization. “This study is instrumental in guiding CET and partner efforts to plan and build mobility hubs within Bend and we encourage residents to participate in the public engagement process by taking the online survey or attending an outreach event this summer.”

Information about the Bend Mobility Hub Feasibility Study, including project materials and a list of planned community engagement events and activities can be accessed at www.cascadeseasttransit.com/mobilityhubs

The link to the online survey in English can be accessed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/BendMobilityHubs

Se puede acceder a una versión en español de la encuesta en www.surveymonkey.com/r/CentroDeMovilidadDeBend