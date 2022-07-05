Tonight’s ‘Reproductive Rights Rally’ the latest gathering in downtown Bend to protest Roe v. Wade ruling

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Since Roe v. Wade was overturned last month by the Supreme Court, marches and rallies have been taking place all across the country, several of them in Bend.

A group called for a "Reproductive Rights Rally" gathering Tuesday evening at the "Peace Corner" in downtown, at the corner of NW Greenwood Avenue and Wall Street.

A Facebook posting announcing the 7 p.m. event encouraged people to invite friends and to bring signs.

NewsChannel 21's Kelsey McGee will visit the rally to her from the people attending. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 First at Ten on Fox.