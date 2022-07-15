Skip to Content
Bend
By
New
Published 11:54 AM

Bend-La Pine Schools releasing video, details on investigation of High Desert Middle School incident

High Desert Middle School
KTVZ file
High Desert Middle School

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On the morning of Tuesday, June 7, a 40-year-old Bend registered sex offender, wanted on a federal warrant, was allowed into the office area of High Desert Middle School in southeast Bend to use the restroom. His presence prompted a police call-out about a suspicious person, the school's “secure” lockout status and his arrest down the street.

Since then, as they had promised, Bend-La Pine Schools officials have been investigating why and how he was let into the building.

On Friday, the school district said it was releasing the video footage and investigative findings of the incident, as well as informing parents about the results of the investigation.

Carly Keenan will be reviewing that report and the video for a report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Article Topic Follows: Bend
Author Profile Photo

Carly Keenan

Carly Keenan is a multimedia journalist and producer for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Carly here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content