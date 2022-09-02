‘Walking School Bus’ routes offered for students at Bear Creek, Ponderosa elementary schools

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- School is back in session next week, and it's a great time to start thinking about the school commute! Families and students at Bear Creek Elementary from the Ariel Glen neighborhood and Ponderosa Elementary from Bilyeu have the chance to jump in on their school’s Walking School Buses.

A walking school bus is a group of students walking to and from school on a planned route with an adult leader. Much like a school bus, as the students walk to school, they can pick up more classmates along the way.

This option is great for students that live in the walk zone around their school and don’t have bussing options, or even students who want to walk with friends and get dropped off at the start location. This reduces congestion around the school at pick up and drop off times, saves gas money and time in the mornings and offers kids a fun physical activity to start and end their school day!

Students at other elementary schools in Bend can check out recommended walking routes to schools on the Commute Option’s website, and talk to us about starting a walking school bus in their neighborhood. If you’re interested in starting a walking school bus at your school contact us for more information!

Commute Options is a nonprofit based out of Bend, dedicated to transportation options that connect people of all ages to the places they go – employees to their workplaces, students to their schools, and neighbors within their communities. They champion active transportation and infrastructure improvements, fostering essential partnerships, and educating the community on transportation options.

