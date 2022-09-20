30-year Central Oregon Santa suffering from COVID pneumonia, unable to work

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- William Walther played Santa Claus at the Bend River Promenade for most of the past 30 years, hearing the gift wishes of many a youngster. Now, he's in need of a gift of his own.

The 77-year-old former La Pine resident, now living in Burns, said Tuesday he was sick with Covid pneumonia for four months, and is still experiencing the effects.

Walther also puts on puppet shows at schools and various venues across the state. Due to his illness, he says he no longer has the energy to work either of his passions for any income.

He's sponsored a family in The Philippines for many years, noting the value of the American dollar is much greater there.

The family he's sponsored now wants to take him in and provide a house and life for him, but without working the past few years and his low Social Security payments, he is struggling to find the money to make it to The Philippines.

You can read more about Walther's situation on his GoFundMe page, and we'll have more in Noah Chast's report tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.