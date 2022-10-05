Goat found wandering in NE Bend; Bend police, DCSO seek her owner

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police and the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office are looking for the owner of a female goat found wandering Wednesday morning in a northeast Bend neighborhood.

Bend Police community service officers responded shortly after 8 a.m. to a call of a goat wandering in the area of Watercress Way and Primrose Place, Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

The CSOs were able to detain the goat, described as a female with a dark brown coat and black ears, Miller said. They transferred it to the care of the sheriff’s office, which has a rescue ranch off Rickard Road.

Anyone missing a goat is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at the non-emergency dispatch number, 541-693-6911.