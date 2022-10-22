Stroke Awareness Oregon welcomes the first Walk-n-Wheel-athon in Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) --The first annual Stroke Awareness Oregon's Walk-n-Wheel-athon is taking place on Saturday afternoon at Trinity Lutheran School in Bend.

According to Stroke Awareness Oregon, it's the fifth-leading cause of death in Oregon.

Stroke Awareness Oregon says it is "a nonprofit created by physicians, stroke survivors and community members exists to eliminate disability and death from stroke through awareness of causes, symptoms, and treatment, and through recovery support."

If you can't make the event, there is still a way to participate, with virtual opportunities available.

Kelsey McGee will be visiting the event to learn more about Stroke Awareness Oregon. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Six.