Salem Police arrest park homicide suspect in SE Bend with local PD, CERT assist

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Detectives from the Salem Police Department Violent Crimes Unit have arrested 56-year-old Thomas Patrick Healy in southeast Bend as part of the investigation into a homicide which occurred in Geer Park just over two months ago.

It was just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, when patrol officers were dispatched to a call of a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the northeast Salem recreation area. Arriving officers found the victim, Scott George Tanner, age 35, deceased.

Officers learned a dispute occurred between the two men at an encampment in the park, which ended with Healy shooting Tanner. Healy immediately fled the area. During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to locate Healy in Central Oregon.

On Wednesday at around 7:45 a.m., Bend Police Department detectives and the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team assisted Salem Police detectives with the service of a warrant for Healy’s arrest at a location in the 20000 block of Willopa Court in Bend. He was taken into custody without incident.

Healy, who was indicted by a Marion County grand jury on Sept. 15, was lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on the following charges:

Murder in the second degree

Felon in possession of a firearm

Unlawful use of a weapon

Next for Healy is transfer to Marion County for arraignment and prosecution, and as such, police said all further inquiries concerning this investigation should be directed to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.

“I offer my thanks to the Bend Police Department and the special team officers who assisted our detectives today,” said Salem Police Chief Trevor Womack. “We are grateful for the interagency coordination in apprehending a dangerous person and helping to bring justice to the victim’s family.”