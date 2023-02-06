Bend Police Department Community Academy returns this spring
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend Police Department says it is excited to host its 39th Community Academy this spring.
The Bend Police Department Community Academy has been recognized as a national and regional model in providing an inside look at how the department operates.
This spring's Community Academy, which will take place from April 4 through May 30, will be the department’s 39th class of community members to participate.
The goal of the program is to inform and educate participants about the Bend Police Department and the various ways police officers carry out the department’s mission. Instruction includes classes on narcotics, traffic, CERT, K9s, officer survival and more. The course also includes a range day with firearm demonstrations. The classes are taught by officers who are selected based on their areas of expertise in law enforcement.
When students graduate, they are eligible to become Bend Police Department volunteers. Volunteers can serve in various assignments that support the Department.
The class will meet once a week for nine consecutive weeks, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday evenings. The Community Academy can accommodate 30 students per session. There is no charge to participate in the Community Academy.
To participate, please complete the Community Academy Application, or pick up an application at the Bend Police Department’s reception desk, 555 NE 15th Street, in Bend. For more information, visit the Bend Police Department’s webpage. Applications can be submitted via email to cburleigh@bendoregon.gov, via mail to 555 NE 15th Street, Bend, Oregon 97702, or by dropping them off in person at the department.