Bend Police Department Community Academy returns this spring

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend Police Department says it is excited to host its 39th Community Academy this spring.

The Bend Police Department Community Academy has been recognized as a national and regional model in providing an inside look at how the department operates.

This spring's Community Academy, which will take place from April 4 through May 30, will be the department’s 39th class of community members to participate.

The goal of the program is to inform and educate participants about the Bend Police Department and the various ways police officers carry out the department’s mission. Instruction includes classes on narcotics, traffic, CERT, K9s, officer survival and more. The course also includes a range day with firearm demonstrations. The classes are taught by officers who are selected based on their areas of expertise in law enforcement.

When students graduate, they are eligible to become Bend Police Department volunteers. Volunteers can serve in various assignments that support the Department.

The class will meet once a week for nine consecutive weeks, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday evenings. The Community Academy can accommodate 30 students per session. There is no charge to participate in the Community Academy.