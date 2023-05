There's good news for Bend's Westside drivers, as the final segment of the over 2-year Newport Avenue Corridor Project ends and the last stretch of road reopens on Friday, May 26. But on the Eastside, the Neff and Purcell intersection project is taking longer and likely won't be done until fall.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.