Economic Development for Central Oregon updates list of region’s largest employers

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Economic Development for Central Oregon announced Thursday its release of the 2021 Central Oregon Largest Employers List, complete with breakouts of the top employers in each Central Oregon community.

This data, collected by EDCO annually for the past 20 years, is the most comprehensive major employer list in Central Oregon.

This year, the top 50 private companies collectively employ nearly 21,000 Central Oregonians, or roughly 21.9% of the region’s 2020 annual average total non-farm employment of 95,790. St. Charles Health System tops the list again, employing over 4,600 people regionwide, followed by Bright Wood Corp., Sunriver Resort, Les Schwab Tires and Mt. Bachelor.

According to the Oregon Employment Department, 77% of Oregon establishments have nine or fewer employees and the average private establishment employed roughly 11 people in 2020.

“Our team is especially appreciative that our private and public employers were willing to provide this information given the events of the past 12 months,” said Roger Lee, CEO of EDCO. “The top employers list provides a perspective of the important role larger organizations play in our economy even as most jobs still come from small, often young businesses.”



When evaluating the region for investment and new or expanded operations, companies often turn to EDCO for information about the existing employment base and largest private employers from both the traded-sector (manufacturers, high technology and professional service companies) and non-traded sector (retail and commercial businesses, education, healthcare, hospitality, construction, etc.).

EDCO’s regional list features private (for-profit and non-profit) employers, while those at the community level include both private and public employers.

To view the lists in their entirety, click on the links below:

2021 Central Oregon Largest Employers

2021 Central Oregon Largest Employers - Bend

2021 Central Oregon Largest Employers - Redmond

2021 Central Oregon Largest Employers - Jefferson County

2021 Central Oregon Largest Employers - Crook County

2021 Central Oregon Largest Employers - Sisters

2021 Central Oregon Largest Employers - Sunriver_La Pine

Data for the lists is self-reported and not audited, so are only to be used as an informational guideline. Some businesses chose not to participate in these lists and are therefore excluded.

About Economic Development for Central Oregon

EDCO is a non-profit corporation supported by private and public members and stakeholders, whose mission is to create middle-class jobs in Central Oregon by: recruiting new employers to move to the region; helping entrepreneurs start new, scalable businesses; and working with businesses that are already here to grow their operations. For more information, visit www.edcoinfo.com.