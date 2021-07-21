Skip to Content
Proposed mining site in Prineville upsets some neighbors

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A proposed mining site in Prineville is upsetting some nearby residents.

If approved, the new mine would use about 88 acres of land now zoned for exclusive farm use.

A mining pit already operates adjacent to the proposed site, which has already upset some nearby residents.

Leslie Cano is speaking with a neighbor who is opposing the new mining pit. He claims the mining pit, which is next to his farmland is violating its agreement. 

