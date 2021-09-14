EDCO announces 8 Bend Venture Conference Early Stage semi-finalist companies

Business

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Economic Development for Central Oregon announced Tuesday the eight semi-finalist companies advancing in the Early Stage competition for the 18th annual Bend Venture Conference, scheduled for Thursday and Friday, Oct. 21-22. This group of companies is one step closer to presenting at BVC.

The following Early Stage semi-finalists will pitch against each other at the Thursday, Sept. 23 PubTalk: Road to BVC. This high-energy entrepreneurial event showcases the BVC Early Stage semi-finalists as they deliver fast-paced, three-minute pitches to a live and virtual crowd. The audience, along with an expert panel of judges, will vote to decide which companies advance to present at BVC, competing for a minimum investment of $30,000 from Portland Seed Fund.

In alphabetical order, the BVC Early Stage semi-finalists that will compete at the September 23rd PubTalk are:

cannecht (Bend, OR) – A digital marketplace to help cannabis operators find and secure service contracts with trusted providers. Field Day (Portland, OR) – An online platform that makes it easy for individuals and organizations to discover and engage with local nonprofits through group volunteer events. FoxFace Systems (Camas, WA) – Providing an easy and affordable online platform for the affordable housing compliance process. KinectAir (Vancouver, WA) – Private aviation made public. Affordable, soon-to-be electric, aircraft booked from your smartphone using local community airports. LifeAir (Portland, OR) – Saving millions of lives by pioneering the first ventilator that eliminates patient-to-patient transmission of diseases, such as pneumonia and COVID. Radious (Portland, OR) – An online marketplace for rentable home office and meeting space. Shilling (Portland, OR) – A micro-investing app that bridges the gap between the time you spend on your smartphone (screen time) and investing in the stock market. Tonsil Tech (Redmond, OR) – At-home handheld device to remove tonsil stones painlessly and effectively.

PubTalk Agenda

5:00 pm to 5:30 pm Networking, drinks & appetizers

5:30 pm to 7:45 pm Early Stage Company Pitches, Audience Vote, Winner Announcement

PubTalk Cost and Registration

In-Person: $26 EDCO & OEN Members (Become a member here.); $36 Non-Members

Virtual: $10 EDCO & OEN Members; $15 Non-Members

In-person attendance will take into account COVID19 precautions and includes appetizers and a free beverage (choice of beer, wine, or soda).

Ticket Sales

Tickets to the September 23rd PubTalk are on sale now. Register for in-person ticket here; register for virtual tickets here.

Tickets to the 18th Annual Bend Venture Conference are on sale now and are available here.

About Bend Venture Conference (BVC)

Now in its 18th year, BVC, hosted by EDCO, is one of the largest angel conferences in the country. Over the past five years, more than $10 million has been invested in 40 companies as a result of the conference. This year’s conference will take place October 21-22, 2021, gathering entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders. bendvc.com