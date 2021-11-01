Former Cirque de Soleil instructor, Vegas trainer preps locals for the slopes at Bend Pilates

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Matt Nelson has joined Bend Pilates as an instructor, bringing his extensive background working with dancers, athletes and performers to the westside Pilates studio.

In addition to teaching group Reformer and mat classes, Matt is available for private instruction and will be preparing locals for their best ski season ever in a six-week Pilates dry-land training for skiers and snowboarders.

Discovering pilates while he was studying dance Nelson says, “I vividly remember my first Pilates experience back in 1991. I was blown away and couldn’t believe I couldn’t do properly what appeared to be a simple movement yet took so much control, balance, and concentration that I had to master the whole system.”

Nelson honed his Pilates skills studying with several Pilates elders, original students of Joseph Pilates, creator of the Pilates Method. He is fully certified in the Classical method and holds a PMA-CPT certificate.

Before moving to Bend, Matt extensively trained with and instructed performers, musicians, and athletes from Cirque du Soleil on productions such as Zumanity, KA, O, and the Criss Angel Believe Show. He has also helped condition and rehabilitate artists from Celine Dion’s headlining Vegas show.

Nelson has worked with other notable clients including a few advisors from President Obama’s staff, Olympic bronze medal winner Kristi Castlin, Philadelphia Eagle Derek Barnett and players from the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.

Nelson looks forward to connecting with his new community at Bend Pilates and wants everyone to know previous Pilates experience isn’t necessary to work with him. Bend Pilates is located at 155 SW Century Drive in Bend. For more information about Nelson’s Pilates Dry-Land Training for Skiers and Boards class and his entire class schedule visit www.bendpilates.net.

ABOUT BEND PILATES: Full-service Pilates studio, home to two Pilates Method Alliance (PMA) certified instructors and one STOTT certified instructor. We pride ourselves in our knowledge of anatomy and physiology, and our expertise allows us to modify classical Pilates exercises to meet the needs of anyone with limited movement. We also enjoy challenging our healthy students to perform better and move more efficiently. Our class sizes are small, generally limited to six in equipment classes and eight in mat classes. You can find Bend Pilates at 155 SW Century Dr. Bend, Oregon, 97702. For more information visit www.BendPilates.net or call 541-647-0876.

ABOUT PILATES DRY-LAND TRAINING FOR SKIERS AND BOARDERS: This six-week series will prepare you for your best ski season ever. Our Pilates Dry-Land Training for Skiers and Boarders consists of biomechanics training to dynamically move in the wide variety of positions unique to skiing as well as functional circuit training for increased endurance and power vital for a full day on the slopes. Series starts on November 1st and meets on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 8am with instructor Matt Nelson.