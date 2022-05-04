Economic Development for Central Oregon releases 2022 lists of Central Oregon’s, cities’ largest employers

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO) is pleased to announce the 2022 Central Oregon Largest Employers List, complete with breakouts of the top employers in each Central Oregon community. This data, collected by EDCO annually for the past 20+ years, is the most comprehensive major employer list in Central Oregon.

This year the top 50 private companies collectively employ over 20,300 Central Oregonians, or roughly 20.2% of the region’s 2021 annual average total non-farm employment of 100,700. St. Charles Health System tops the list again, employing over 4,500 people regionwide.

According to the Oregon Employment Department, 80% of Oregon establishments have nine or fewer employees and the average private establishment employed roughly 11 people in 2021.

“Given the challenges many have faced over the 2+ years of the pandemic, we are grateful for the willingness of so many employers to share their employment data,” said Jon Stark, Interim CEO of EDCO, “and for the relationships we’ve developed over the years that enable us to collect this information.” Stark added, “we are proud to have so many growing and sustainable companies on the high desert and while larger organizations play an important role in our economy, it’s the smaller, often younger companies that generally have the largest net gains in employment.”

When evaluating the region for investment and new or expanded operations, companies often turn to EDCO for information about the existing employment base and largest private employers from both the traded-sector (manufacturers, high technology and professional service companies) and non-traded sector (retail and commercial businesses, education, healthcare, hospitality, construction, etc.). EDCO’s regional list features private (for-profit and non-profit) employers, while those at the community level include both private and public employers.

To view the lists in their entirety, click on the links below:

2022 Central Oregon Largest Employers

2022 Central Oregon Largest Employers - Bend

2022 Central Oregon Largest Employers - Redmond

2022 Central Oregon Largest Employers - Jefferson County

2022 Central Oregon Largest Employers - Crook County

2022 Central Oregon Largest Employers - Sisters

2022 Central Oregon Largest Employers - Sunriver_La Pine

Data for the lists are self-reported and not audited, so are only to be used as an informational guideline. Some businesses chose not to participate in these lists and are therefore excluded.

About Economic Development for Central Oregon

EDCO is a non-profit corporation supported by private and public members and stakeholders, whose mission is to create middle-class jobs in Central Oregon by: recruiting new employers to move to the region; helping entrepreneurs start new, scalable businesses; and working with businesses that are already here to grow their operations. For more information, visit www.edcoinfo.com.