Frog Fire held at nearly 4,000 acres, reaches 40% containment

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Another day with minimal fire behavior Monday allowed nearly 500 firefighters to bring the nearly 4,000-acre Frog Fire southeast of Prineville Reservoir to 40% containment, officials said Monday night.

Here's the full update from fire managers:

Frog Fire Update

Northwest Incident Management Team 8, Incident Commander, Doug Johnson

August 24, 2020 - 9:00 PM

The safety of the public and all wildland fire responders is always the number one priority for all wildland fire agencies. To keep firefighters and communities healthy and safe, all firefighters are asked to follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce the spread of illness. This also includes limited entry into the incident command post and spike camp. Please see the websites below or contact the Frog Fire information center at 541-670-0812 for further fire information.

General Updates: The fire remained within its current footprint today with minimal fire behavior. Firefighters continued to strengthen the entire perimeter of the fire by reinforcing and securing control lines. An interior pocket of fuels burned near the northeast flank of the fire today. All lines held. On the southwestern flank, crews held a spot fire while working toward the agency-provided mop-up standards.

A red flag warning for thunderstorms and gusty winds was issued for 12 p.m. today through 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Acreage: 3,956

Containment: 40%

Fire Information: 541-670-0812 (8:00 am to 9:00 PM)

E-mail: FrogWildFire2020@gmail.com

Information Websites:

Twitter: @CentralORFire

Blog Site: http://www.centraloregonfire.org

Inciweb: http://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7036/

Smoke: oregonsmoke.blogspot.com

Weather: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms this evening. Temperatures will range from 52-56 degrees with a relative humidity of 45-50%. Winds will be north to northwest at 3-7 mph with gusts up to 12 mph until 9 PM.

Air Quality: The air quality rating was moderate in Prineville, Redmond and Bend. Moderate air quality is acceptable; however, people who are unusually sensitive could experience respiratory symptoms and may need to take precautionary measures. Smoke sensitive individuals are advised to stay inside whenever possible. A detailed smoke forecast for Oregon is available at oregonsmoke.blogspot.com.

Resources-485: 3-type 2 initial attack crews, 11-type 2 crews, 1-light helicopter, 22-engines, 3-skidgines, 4-dozers, 9-water tenders, and miscellaneous overhead

Evacuations: None

Closures: Several road closures and an area closure have been implemented near the Frog Fire.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office has closed the following roads:

On the south end:

· Roberts Road at Bear Creek

· Klootchman Creek Road at Bear Creek

· Salt Creek at Roberts Road

On the north end:

· Forest Service Road 16 at the junction of Forest Service Road 1610

A temporary area closure also has been implemented by the Ochoco National Forest. For a full description and map of the area closure, please see the above Inciweb link.

Temporary Flight Restrictions: For the safety of firefighters and aircraft fighting the Frog Fire, a temporary flight restriction has been placed over the fire area. Please consult the Notice to Airmen for specifics.