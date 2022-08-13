Summer is festival time in Central Oregon, and this weekend is no different

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Many Central Oregonians are soaking in the summer warmth and enjoying their weekends by taking a dip in the lazy river, enjoying breweries and going to art and music festivals.

The Sunriver Art Fair was recently named one of the top 10 art fairs in the nation. People are attending Day 2 of the festivities to learn about the artists and their works. There are over 80 artists displaying and selling their work.

Courtesy: Sunriver Art Fair

Meanwhile, Redmond residents and music lovers are able to listen to many artists Saturday afternoon. It's the second annual Redmond Art Music and Arts Festival, at the High Desert Music Hall, now in the second of three days. People will see over 15 bands and multiple workshops and artist booths.

Kelsey McGee will be stopping by at both events to see Central Oregonians soak in the sun and enjoy a warm summer weekend. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Ten.