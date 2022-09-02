Governor Brown visits Bend, meets with Safeway shooting victims’ families, praises first responders

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown paid a visit to Bend on Friday to meet privately with the families of the two men fatally shot by a gunman at the Bend Eastside Safeway last Sunday, as well as with police and fire department first responders who rushed to the scene, thanking them for their quick, professional response.

After the private meeting at the Bend Fire Station by Pilot Butte, Brown spoke with reporters and publicly expressed her gratitude to the police officers and first responders who quickly responded to Sunday’s shooting, highlighting their bravery.

“My heart goes out to the victims of this attack and their families,” Brown said. “The entire Bend community has been shaken by this tragedy, and on behalf of the entire state, I am here to say we are here with you as you grieve and heal.

“I’d like to thank the Bend police officers and first responders who were on duty Sunday night. From the time of the initial dispatch call to the time the store was secured, only four minutes elapsed. They ran into the store while shots were being fired. Because they responded so quickly, lives were saved.

She also praised local efforts to help community members since the shooting, to support those in need and heal from the tragedy.

The governor was joined by Police Chief Mike Krantz, Fire Chief Todd Riley, City Manager Eric King, Mayor Pro Tem Anthony Broadman and members of the City Council.

Brown also spoke in favor of and urged Oregonians to vote for Measure 114, a gun-control measure on Oregon's fall ballot, while stressing the importance of addressing and ending gun violence across Oregon, and America.

“Everyone has the right to be safe from gun violence," she said. "Every Oregonian should be able to go to grocery stores, to school, and to places of worship without fear of gun violence.”

Carly Keenan was at the meeting. She'll have the full story on NewsChannel 21 at Five.