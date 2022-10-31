Downtown Bend thriving with Halloween festivities, spooky spirit back in the air

(Update: Adding video, comments from DBBA, Spirit Halloween shoppers)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The spooky spirit is thriving in Bend.

This weekend’s Thriller Flash Mob is one of many Halloween events, including costume contests, and themed bar nights, according to Shannon Monihan, executive director of the Downtown Bend Business Association.

“The atmosphere in downtown Bend has been absolutely kind of magical,” Monihan said Monday.

She said the warm start to fall has helped carry over summer momentum into downtown.

“I would say that there’s a theme going on downtown, which is people are really excited about spirit centric activities,” Monihan said.

The National Retail Federation expects Americans will spend $10.6 billion this Halloween.

At Spirit Halloween in Bend, people were spending Monday on last-minute costumes, preparing to do the Witches Paddle, trick or treat, or watch some World Series baseball (which was postponed due to weather).

Whether it’s watching the Fall Classic or some classic trick-or-treating, the Halloween spirit seems to be back.

Monihan says if the fall has been any indication, the winter holiday season in Bend should be just as beneficial for area businesses and the community.