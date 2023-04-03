Drivers on Highway 58 can expect delays into fall as major culvert repair project gets underway

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Construction season began Monday and will last for several months on a major culvert repair project along Oregon Highway 58, a key corridor between the southern Willamette Valley and Central Oregon, ODOT said.

This work will continue through early October, officials said. Plan for delays of up to 20 minutes from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. When approaching work zones, remember to slow down and drive cautiously for your safety and for the safety of highway workers.

ODOT is repairing or replacing 54 culverts on OR 58, starting in Lane County today and continuing in both Lane and Klamath counties from May through October. Utility work and vegetation removal has already begun to prepare for construction.

There will be up to three active work zones each day for this project. During construction, you can expect:

Shoulder closures.

Single lane closures weekdays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. with flagging.

Potential delays up to 20 minutes.

Construction noise.​

This project identified 54 culverts needing repair or replacement because they are in poor condition or in need of increased size to improve water flow or fish passage. See more information on this project.

This work is part of several projects underway to improve this route from the southern Willamette Valley and Interstate 5 to Central Oregon and U.S. Highway 97. This corridor is vital to freight and travelers, and is a critical route in disasters and disaster relief efforts. Find out more about the corridor projects.