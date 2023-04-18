St. Charles, OHSU seek participants for PATHFINDER 2 early cancer detection study

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A partnership between St. Charles and the Oregon Health & Science University’s Knight Cancer Institute aims to find 6,000 Oregonians who will choose a chance at early cancer detection by enrolling in the PATHFINDER 2 study, happening now across our state.

The study’s goal is to improve early cancer detection and, ultimately, save lives.

The PATHFINDER 2 study is not a treatment study. The purpose of this study is to understand the performance and safety of a blood test for early detection of a signal shared by multiple cancers.

It is a follow up to the initial PATHFINDER 1 study on a broader scale, including people from diverse and underrepresented populations. This is an opportunity for rural Oregonians to be part of the development of cancer detection strategies.

The test is being studied and is not approved or cleared by the Food and Drug Administration. It is not meant to replace cancer screening tests your health care provider may recommend, such as colonoscopy or mammography.

The OHSU Knight Cancer institute was selected as one of 32 sites nationally for the study, and OHSU has partnered with hospitals and health systems in Coos Bay, Hood River, The Dalles, Salem and Central Oregon in an effort to reach people outside the Portland area.

The Pathfinder 2 study is open to those who:

Are 50 or older and

Have never been diagnosed with cancer or

Have been cancer-free at least three years.

Participants will be asked to give a blood sample drawn by a trained practitioner, provide medical history and complete some questionnaires. More information is here. Participants who enroll in the study will receive the test at no cost.

“People don’t like having their blood drawn or thinking about cancer impacting their lives, and we understand that,” said Cindy Shuman, the clinical research coordinator who is overseeing the study for St. Charles. “But too often, cancer isn’t found until it’s advanced and harder to treat, and that’s why studies like this are important – so we can improve early detection. At the same time, participants will feel more informed about their own health and will enjoy the peace of mind that comes with that.”

You can learn more about enrolling through St. Charles by contacting St. Charles Research at 541-706-2909 or research@stcharleshealthcare.org.

