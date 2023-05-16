Skip to Content
Central Oregon
Published 5:31 PM

Over 30 dogs have been rescued from Oklahoma and found homes here in Central Oregon

Thirty-two dogs arrived on a flight from Norman, Oklahoma, to the Bend Airport on Tuesday.

The dogs arrived via a non-profit called Dog Is My CoPilot. The group takes animals from overcrowded shelters across the country, and finds them homes.

For the first time ever, Street Dog Hero, a dog rescue in Bend, partnered with Dog Is My CoPilot, to find the furry friends a forever home.

Street Dog Hero's founder, Marianne Cox, explained why the nonprofit wanted to team up with another organization:

“When we pull dogs from overcrowded shelters, normally we get more purebreds, which is kind of nice because most of the dogs we pull are mutts or mixed breeds.”

Most of the 32 dogs arriving on the flight Tuesday already had homes in Central Oregon and were able to meet their new owners after a visit to the Humane Society of Central Oregon.

Five of the dogs from Oklahoma do still need a home.

