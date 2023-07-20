OSP to boost Central Oregon weekend patrols as FairWell Music Festival, Jefferson County Fair bring heavy traffic

(Update: KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is speaking with OSP spokesman today)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon State Police will be enhancing its patrol efforts in the Bend area over this weekend as two big events bring more traffic to the region.

"The FairWell Music Festival (in Redmond) and Jefferson County Fair (in Madras) will draw a significant number of motorists to the area, and the increased traffic volume comes with an increased risk of traffic collisions," troopers said Thursday.

"The Oregon State Police will be seeking the public’s assistance in ensuring safe highways for those who are traveling to and from these events, as well as those traveling through the area on other adventures," they added.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is speaking with OSP Captain Kyle Kennedy, the agency's public information officer, on what the public can do to stay safe on the roads this weekend. His report airs tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

OSP's presence will be focused on reducing violations of the Fatal Five categories- Speed, Occupant Safety, Lane Usage, Impaired Driving, and Distracted Driving (SOLID).

These violations are statistically proven to contribute to serious injury and fatal crashes.

"We encourage motorists to plan ahead in order to avoid the need to rely on excessive speed, use their mobile devices, or operate their vehicles while impaired in order to get to and from their destinations," OSP said.