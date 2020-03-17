Gov. Brown: No visitors allowed at nursing homes amid COVID-19 outbreak

Coronavirus

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon will no longer allow visitors at nursing homes and other group care facilities in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus among people most at risk from the disease, Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday.

People will still be allowed to visit their loved ones who are near the end of life, the governor said, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive.

Brown said that only essential medical and emergency personnel can visit residents of long-term care facilities statewide, except for residents who are in the end stages of life.

“We all know that older adults and people with underlying health conditions are among the most vulnerable to this disease,” Brown told reporters in a conference call, The Associated Press reported.

Brown said Tuesday she is pulling together an economic advisory council to assess the impact on Oregon’s economy and suggest ways to bolster it.

“As we together work through this new reality of social distancing, I recognize that Oregon’s businesses are at the forefront, and in the initial stages of an economic slow-down,” she said Tuesday. “This will only increase with time.”

She also said 150 of the state’s 197 school districts are providing students with free and reduced-price lunch despite school closures statewide.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

Oregon has 47 confirmed cases as of late Monday. One person has died. Officials late Monday announced four more cases at a Lebanon veterans’ home that would be added to the state’s total number of cases on Tuesday. The home has 13 residents and a staff member who have tested positive.