State Employment Dept. preps for surge in jobless claims due to 2-week freeze

Coronavirus

Meanwhile, Oregon OSHA set to enact COVID-19 temporary workplace rules

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Employment Department said Friday it is preparing for an increase in unemployment claims following Gov Kate Brown’s statewide Two-Week Freeze.

Oregonians whose employment is impacted by this effort to curb the exponential spread of COVID-19 will need to either file an initial claim or restart a stopped claim.

“While the Two-Week Freeze may not directly affect all businesses, we want Oregonians to know that we are in a much better place than we were at the start of the pandemic to respond to an uptick in unemployment claims," Employment Department Acting Director David Gerstenfeld said.

"We are ready to take your claims and ensure you get your benefits as quickly as possible, whether through an existing benefit program or any new federal program that may get passed,” he added.

The Employment Department is preparing to increase its claims processing capacity with support from the National Guard. The department is also developing an option for impacted employers to submit employee information in bulk, to minimize the need for employees to locate key information that may not be easily accessible.

Oregonians whose employment is impacted by the Two-Week Freeze should take the Employment Department’s Eligibility Quiz to determine which benefit program they are eligible for.

If a claimant has returned to work and their employment is impacted by the Two-Week Freeze, they will need to restart their claim. Claims can be restarted by going to the Online Claim System and selecting Restart Your Claim (the eighth button down). Those unable to restart their claim this way should contact the Employment Department via the Contact Us form and select the Restarting my claim option.

Oregon OSHA offers resources to help comply with temporary COVID-19 rule

Salem – As a temporary rule addressing COVID-19 in all workplaces is set to take effect Monday – with certain parts phased in later – Oregon OSHA encourages employers and workers to use the division’s resources to help understand and comply with the requirements.

The following resources are now available online under “Documents,” with more on the way in the weeks to come:

Exposure Risk Assessment Form – Employers can fill out this template (available in Word and PDF) as part of the requirement to conduct a risk assessment. The assessment must involve participation and feedback from employees. It gauges potential employee exposure to COVID-19, including addressing specific questions about how to minimize such exposure.

Model Policy for Notification of Employees when COVID-19 Exposure Occurs – Employers can satisfy the requirement to notify affected workers within 24 hours of a work-related infection by adopting this model procedure, available in Word and PDF.

The COVID-19 Hazards Poster – This required poster is available in both English and Spanish. The poster does not have to be printed and posted in color. Employers may also visit Oregon OSHA’s publications webpage to place an order.

Overview Table – This table summarizes the requirements and how they apply. It also shows the effective dates of certain provisions of the temporary rule.

Oregon OSHA urges a careful reading of the temporary rule, which is intended to curb the spread of coronavirus in all workplaces by requiring employers to implement a comprehensive set of risk-reducing measures. It is expected to remain in effect until May 4, 2021.

Meanwhile, the division offers consultation services and technical specialists to help employers comply with the requirements. Here is the contact information for both:

Consultation services – Provides no-cost assistance with safety and health programs

Technical staff – Helps employers understand requirements

Phone (toll-free in Oregon): 800-922-2689

Online

Email: tech.web@oregon.gov

Beginning in late June, Oregon OSHA’s process to develop the temporary rule included more than a dozen virtual forums dealing with specific issues and industries before the first of four stakeholder review drafts was even developed. Each subsequent draft incorporated changes resulting from the division’s discussion with a large number of employer and worker representatives, as well as feedback from the public at large.

Following adoption of its temporary COVID-19 rule for all workplaces, Oregon OSHA continues to pursue permanent rulemaking that would provide a structure for responding to potential future disease outbreaks. More information is available on the division’s infectious disease rulemaking page and on its COVID-19 resources page.

###

Oregon OSHA, a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, enforces the state's workplace safety and health rules and works to improve workplace safety and health for all Oregon workers. For more information, go to osha.oregon.gov.

The Department of Consumer and Business Services is Oregon's largest business regulatory and consumer protection agency. For more information, go to www.oregon.gov/dcbs/.