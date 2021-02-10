Oregon reports 13 more COVID-19 related deaths, but sharp drop in weekly tallies

Coronavirus

Fewest cases, deaths reported since November; hospitalizations down 8%

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 13 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,044, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday. But it also released its weekly report that showed a significant drop in deaths, hospitalizations and cases.

OHA reported 555 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 148,475.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Wednesday that 16,427 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 9,686 doses were administered on Feb. 9 and 6,741 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Feb. 9.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 604,215 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 821,150 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Wednesday.

St. Charles Health System reported 22,689 COVID-19 vaccinations given as of early Wednesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 211, which is 15 fewer than Tuesday. There are 53 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is unchanged from Tuesday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend had 14 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Wednesday, with four in the ICU, three on ventilators.

Weekly COVID-19 data and outbreak reports

The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Data report, released Friday, shows sharp decreases in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the previous week.

OHA reported 4,049 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Feb.1 through Sunday, Feb. 6 — a 15% decrease from last week and the lowest weekly total in three months.

New COVID-19 related hospitalizations similarly fell sharply, from 251 to 230 — an 8% decline from the previous week.

COVID-19 related deaths also decreased to 66 — the lowest weekly total since mid-November.

There were 112,226 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Jan. 31 through Feb. 6, which represents a 6% drop from the previous week. The percentage of positive tests was 4.2%, down from 5.4% the previous week. That’s the lowest percentage of weekly positive tests since Oregon implemented its test-based method in mid-November.

People age 20 to 49 still account for more than half of COVID-19 cases, while people 70 and older have accounted for 76% of deaths associated with the virus.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak report shows 116 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (15), Clackamas (41), Clatsop (2), Columbia (5), Coos (15), Crook (3), Deschutes (39), Douglas (53), Grant (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (25), Jefferson (13), Josephine (18), Klamath (6), Lake (6), Lane (40), Linn (9), Marion (44), Morrow (1), Multnomah (116), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (9), Union (5), Wasco (3), Washington (53) and Yamhill (10).

Oregon’s 2,032nd COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old man in Clatsop County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Feb. 8 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,033rd COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Feb. 3 and died on Feb. 7 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,034th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Feb. 8 and died on Feb. 7 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,035th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died on Jan. 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,036th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Jan. 9 and died on Jan. 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,037th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Jan. 8 and died on Jan. 29 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,038th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 17 and died on Feb. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,039th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 21 and died on Jan. 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,040th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died on Feb. 4 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,041st COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 19 and died on Jan. 28 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,042nd COVID-19 death is a 101-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Jan. 16 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,043rd COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 25 and died on Jan. 5 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,044th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 22 and died on Jan. 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our webpage, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.