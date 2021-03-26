Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, 505 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,373, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA also reported 505 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 163,295.

Information from today’s media briefing

Here are the slides, a link to the recording and a link to talking points from this morning’s media briefing by the Oregon Health Authority.

COVID-19 sequencing at Oregon State Public Health Laboratory

The Oregon State Public Health Laboratory has continually worked to modernize and improve testing for COVID-19 in Oregon.

As part of this effort, OSPHL is pleased to announce that COVID-19 viral genome sequencing will be performed at OSPHL for specimens of public health significance beginning Monday.

Sequencing at OSPHL will enhance public health response by providing timely sequencing results for variants of interest, concern and high consequence. OSPHL and state epidemiologists have collaborated to provide the Criteria for Requesting COVID-19 Sequencing at OSPHL.

This guidance outlines:

The situations in which COVID-19 sequencing at OSPHL will be approved,

How to request sequencing at OSPHL, and

Specimen types that will be accepted.

We are honored to provide this service to further support Oregon’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you would like to request sequencing, please follow the instructions in the Criteria for Requesting COVID-19 Sequencing at OSPHL.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 41,716 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Friday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 25,541 doses were administered on Friday and 16,175 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.

Oregon has now administered a total of 826,177 first and second doses of Pfizer, 791,858 first and second doses of Moderna and 36,674 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,021,995 doses of Pfizer, 1,003,700 doses of Moderna and 61,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Friday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 108, which is the same as Thursday. There are 18 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than Thursday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported three COVID-19 patients as of early Friday, with one in the ICU and on a ventilator.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (14), Clackamas (74), Clatsop (5), Columbia (9), Coos (15), Crook (2), Deschutes (26), Douglas (11), Grant (4), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (30), Jefferson (2), Josephine (16), Klamath (6), Lane (25), Lincoln (2), Linn (11), Malheur (3), Marion (27), Multnomah (108), Polk (14), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (7), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (67) and Yamhill (10).

Note: Due to a delay in laboratory reporting, OHA received a large quantity of approximately 5,800 electronic laboratory reports (ELRs) on March 25 for Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties. The reports are from Jan. 20 through March 23. As a result, daily ELR totals and case counts are higher for March 25 than anticipated for these three counties.

Oregon’s 2,371st COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Coos County who died on March 1 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,372nd COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on March 10 and died on March 24 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,373rd COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on March 6 and died on March 24 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Note: Additional information is now known about Oregon’s 2,369th death, a 56-year-old woman in Coos County. She died on March 21.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.