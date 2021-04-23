Oregon reports 9 more COVID-19 related deaths, including Deschutes County’s 73rd; 1,020 new cases

Coronavirus

Deschutes County reports 103 new cases, Crook County 16, Jefferson County 10; worrisome surge continues

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are nine new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,476, along with 1,020 new cases, the highest daily tally since mid-January, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA also reported 1,020 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 179,120. For the third time this week, that represents the highest daily county since 1,173 cases were reported on Jan. 16.

Information from Friday’s media briefing

Friday morning, Gov. Kate Brown and OHA leadership provided an update on vaccination progress in Oregon. You can watch a recording of Friday’s briefing here and find a copy of the talking points here. Friday’s slides are also available here.

New COVID-19 model released

On Friday, OHA released its latest COVID-19 forecast, which showed significantly higher transmission of the virus through early April and projects an increase in cases and hospitalizations.

According to the model, the effective reproduction rate — the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates — was estimated at 1.24 through April 7.

At that level of transmission, daily cases would rise to 960, with 38 new daily hospitalizations between April 28 and May 11. If transmission increases by 20%, new daily cases would rise to 1,610, with 66 additional hospitalizations per day.

As access to vaccine gradually expands throughout the state, the projections on spread of the virus emphasize the importance of continuing to practice preventive measures that can slow the spread of the disease.

Maintain physical distance.

Wear a face covering or mask.

Avoid gatherings with non-household members.

Practice good hand hygiene.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 49,104 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Friday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 30,432 doses were administered on Thursday and 18,672 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Thursday.

The seven-day running average is now 33,698 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,424,478 doses of Pfizer, 1,194,788 doses of Moderna and 91,271 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Friday, 1,116,490 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,682,399 who have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,694,745 doses of Pfizer, 1,437,500 doses of Moderna and 215,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Friday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 276, which is seven fewer than Thursday. There are 64 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five fewer than Thursday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 21 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Friday, five in the ICU and three on ventilators. (By way of reference, the hospital's peak count was 60 COVID-19 patients, on Dec. 17 and 21 of 2020.)

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (8), Clackamas (58), Clatsop (7), Columbia (13), Coos (6), Crook (16), Curry (1), Deschutes (103), Douglas (9), Grant (5), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (63), Jefferson (10), Josephine (13), Klamath (103), Lane (82), Lincoln (5), Linn (23), Malheur (3), Marion (120), Morrow (1), Multnomah (198), Polk (15), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (13), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (3), Washington (102) and Yamhill (18).

Oregon’s 2,468th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man from Douglas County who became symptomatic on April 12 after contact with a confirmed case and died on April 20 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,469th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on March 8 and died on April 11 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,470th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman from Harney County who tested positive on April 17 and died on April 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,471st COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on April 7 and died on April 22 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,472nd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on April 7 and died on April 9 at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,473rd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive on April 8 and died on April 14 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, ID. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,474th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on March 27 and died on April 10 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,475th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Nov. 4, 2020 and died on April 9 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,476th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on April 9 and died on April 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions. It was the county's 73rd reported death.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations?

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.