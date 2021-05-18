New OHA guidance: Businesses must review proof of vaccination to drop mask, distance requirements
Guidelines say churches also 'must require visitors to show proof of vaccination and review the proof of vaccination'
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority released updated guidance Tuesday about mask and physical distancing requirements for individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19, saying businesses and churches "must require visitors to show proof of vaccination" -- and review it -- if they want to drop mask and distancing requirements.
Under the updated guidance, OHA said people who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a mask indoors, in most public settings where vaccination status is checked. In public settings where vaccination status is not checked, masks will still be required. Finally, businesses and venue operators remain free to establish their own, more restrictive policies regarding mask usage. Learn more here.
In addition to exempting people who are fully vaccinated from mask requirements in most indoor settings, OHA health experts announced that mask requirements no longer apply to anyone who is outdoors.
However, OHA recommends that individuals continue to wear a mask or face covering in crowded areas and large gatherings (such as sporting events), and to maintain physical distance as much as possible. OHA urges unvaccinated individuals and those at risk for complications to wear masks in these settings.
The new guidance comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week announced that individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 could stop wearing masks and stop physical distancing in most public spaces.
Gov. Kate Brown pointed to the CDC announcement as “another sign that as more people become fully vaccinated, the closer we are to ending this pandemic.”
OHA Director Patrick Allen said, “Masks continue to save lives and protect people who are not vaccinated. However, last week’s announcement from the CDC emphasizes the point that safe and effective vaccines are the very best way to protect people from getting and spreading COVID.” He added, “That’s why it’s safer for life to look more like normal for people who are fully vaccinated. And why people who haven’t had a chance to get vaccinated should do so as soon as they can.”
The new Oregon guidance says:
- Individuals in Oregon are no longer required to wear a face mask or physically distance, whether indoors or outdoors, two weeks after their final COVID-19 vaccination dose. A “fully vaccinated individual” is a person who has received both doses of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or one dose of a single-dose vaccine and at least 14 days have passed since the individual’s final dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
- However, fully vaccinated individuals are required to continue wearing a mask and observe physical distancing on public transportation and in schools, hospitals and clinics, homeless shelters, youth and adult correctional facilities and long-term care facilities.
- Businesses, employers and faith institutions can choose to no longer require masks and physical distancing for fully vaccinated individuals or continue to require masks and physical distancing in their locations for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status.
- If a business, employer or faith institution chooses to no longer require masks and physical distancing, the business, employer or faith institution must require visitors to show proof of vaccination and review the proof of vaccination. In that case, a business would need to have a policy for checking the vaccination status of customers and employees if they are not wearing masks. Fully vaccinated individuals would need to provide proof they’d been vaccinated if they want to remove face coverings and not observe physical distancing guidelines.
In addition, state health experts announced that face coverings are no longer required outdoors (regardless of vaccination status). OHA strongly recommends that people who are not vaccinated and people who are at high risk of severe COVID-19 disease continue to wear face coverings and physically distance in outdoor crowded areas and large gatherings.
More information about vaccinations in Oregon is available at covidvaccine.oregon.gov.
Brilliant plan. A minimum wage employee will now be placed at the door to verify your vaccination records. It is darn near impossible to obtain/print your own fake papers like that. I used to employ people who had all kinds of papers to prove they were in the USA legally and were authorized to work here. It would take months to find out if those papers were legitimate or not. But as long as I had checked their papers all was good. Kate Brown just opened up a whole new industry here in Oregon. Fake vaccination papers.
She is a dictator.
Guv Brown is so backwards and now thinks businesses are going to check everyone’s vaxx card, this is hilarious. Meanwhile in the great state of texas, they use actual science and have decreasing numbers with very few mandates in place for months. Now dropping the mask mandate.https://dfw.cbslocal.com/2021/05/18/governor-greg-abbott-bans-mask-mandates-schools-counties-cities/
Even your great leader Fauxi admits masks are a joke and are used to manipulate you little BETA MALES. https://www.dailywire.com/news/fauci-flip-flops-again-now-admits-wearing-a-mask-while-fully-vaccinated-was-political-theater
But you know, you should be wearing 2 masks to save everyone’s life…beta’s are silly.
I sure hope you’re not Republican Mr. Clown bcz us true conservatives don’t back your disgusting mouth and weak character! Alpha males are not on local news sites posting idiotic statements like yours, they’re busy providing for their families. #crybaby
It’s started….just like Hitler putting stars on the Jews! 8(
Please do not compare the 2. It is disrespectful.
Why not? Banning people for not getting vaccinated with a non fda approved med. this is how it starts my friend
The sky is falling, triggered Beta-girl. Be afraid. Be very afraid.
Not even close.
Idiot Brown and OHA have another thing coming if they think businesses will verify vaccination status with their customers. What a load of BS. They have no common sense whatsoever. It also wouldn’t prevent anyone from going into the store with mask on and then taking it off. This BS is not enforceable.
Stores aren’t going to do a damn thing and you are right, walk in with the mask if they push it that far and off it goes 5 feet in. HAHA, can’t wait to watch this unfold. Almost as much planning as the Burn,Loot, And Murder Riots in Portland for the last year. Can’t believe anyone thinks she has done a good job at all.
I personally will continue with my mask independence which declared a couple of weeks ago. Still not a peep from a business or BETA MALE. NOTHING!!!
It’s their choice. If they don’t want to take on that burden (I wouldn’t), they just can keep requiring masks for everyone.
Sure they can require masks for a 4% positive rate all time. But I bet they continue to allow the ALPHA MALES right on in without masks with a smile like they have been doing. You know how they know I’m smiling? Not wearing a face diaper like the BETA MALES
AND…BTW…these are OHA guidelines and not LAWS. Coming from the same OHA that has skewed numbers the entire time…..positives vs covid like symptoms, deaths with covid like symptoms, death from a car accident and tested covid positive post mortem, hospital patients with covid vs patients there for something totally unrelated but tested before a procedure and now is called a covid patient.
ALSO…BTW Only 50-60% of cdc employees got the vax.
Is this a guidance? or law?
As with all state COVID-19 guidance, they always include ORS (applicable state laws) in the footnotes. Still haven’t head of any successful court challenge to the guidelines, beyond last year’s church-related challenges.
NO LAW!!!
Not true. Oregon Revised Statutes 431A.010, 433.441, 433.443. passed by the State Legislator under its authority per the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. As affirmed by multiple court cases.
Please post a link. I dk t think this is law. Headline said Oha guidance. Are you a beta male too???
Since this new rule places more burdens on employers who are already having trouble finding employees, most businesses will probably just keep requiring masks to avoid getting fined by our Queen. Meanwhile, in free states like Texas which dropped the mask mandate two months ago, Covid-19 deaths are lower than in Oregon even though they have seven times as many people.
“Since this new rule places more burdens on employers who are already having trouble finding employees, most businesses will probably just keep requiring masks to avoid getting fined by our Queen.”
It’s not a bug, it’s a feature.
Per capita deaths are almost 3X higher in Texas (175.8 per 100K) than they are in Oregon (61.4 per 100K). Yea, Texas is not a state we want to emulate.
You realize the population difference and higher concentration of residents in gigantic cities compared to bend right? You little BETA MALE
Remember when you were a kid in high school and there was always that talk about kids bullying other kids into taking drugs. This is kind of how it feels right now, the governor demanding vaccines or masks to go inside even though this vaccine isn’t even FDA approved.
BUT BUT BUT It’s so safe. Even Eric Clapton thinks you BETA MALES are tools. https://www.billboard.com/articles/news/9574414/eric-clapton-covid-19-vaccine-reactions-slams-propaganda/
Yep, I know a woman here in Bend who received the VAX and now her life is in shambles. It has affected her so badly that she is having to sell her house and move in with her mother so that her mother can take care of her. But you won’t find her case in the “official numbers.” Big pharma is really powerful. So powerful that they successfully lobbied our government so that anyone harmed by the vaccines are unable to sue the vaccine maker. Name another product you can buy that you have no recourse against the manufacturer if that product causes unintended harm?
If the vaccination caused all that, and any medical professional would confirm it, it’d be huge news we’d want to report, of course.
Did you not see my post on Eric Clapton???
Speaking from experience, I can tell you how reluctant doctors are to go “on the record” on issues like this, especially after what has happened to some who have openly spoken out during the Covid “crisis.” Their offices can get raided and licenses stripped. I myself have sat across the table from FDA agents who knew what they were doing was not moral and was actually going to hurt people. After almost two hours of pressing them on that very point, one FDA agent finally broke down and said. “Look, I know the law is not right sometimes, but I have to do my job.” A doctor can have his whole life ruined for trying to stand up for what is right, and many doctors already have. I have met with doctors who knew me, and even then, they would not speak about what they knew until I assured them that I would not relay what they were telling me on to anyone else. Barney, I know you mean well, but big pharma is extremely powerful and will do anything to make more money. They use their influence at the highest levels in our government to ensure that by getting the laws changed in their favor. They very cleverly use the FDA and AMA to do this in a way that claims to be in the name of safety and for “the good of the people.” But it is not about that at all. They very well know about the problems and the risks with the vaccines. Why do you think they lobbied to eliminate their responsibility if the vaccines harm people? What honest company would do such a thing and why? I do know for sure that this woman was doing great. She was vaccinated, and within a week, she was having horrible problems, unlike anything she had before. She didn’t want to get vaccinated, but her doctor told her that he would not see her until she got vaccinated. Since her own doctor pressed her to get vaccinated, I doubt that her doctor would be willing to speak about this. One of the big reasons I do not care for Trump is that he actually intervened on behalf of the already corrupt drug companies to bypass the normal safety measures required before a drug can enter the market. Anyone with a brain knew that was a mistake, and even many liberals at the time said so. Even Biden and Harris said they would not trust a “Trump” vaccine. Now that they are in power, the very same vaccines are safe and effective. Big pharma is more powerful than the person in the oval office, and it is they who are actually controlling the narrative on this whole thing. Those with the most money now control our country. Kate Brown is not part of this knowingly, from my estimation, but she is a victim of it and making us victims as well. All so that big pharma can make huge profits and the rich get richer.
Bernie, you really need to open your eyes and ears more. Big Media is owned by 6 conglomerates and all of them are in bed with big pharma. The media doesn’t always have the last say in the world we live in today. Hell, half of the CDC and FDA are apparently refusing to take the damn thing….and that is coming from Fauci. Ever heard of the frontline doctors and what they have stated? Guess their voices don’t matter, even thought they are doctors.
remember when you were a kid in high school and there was always that kid who went out for sports and because they didn’t have enough people they didn’t cut him but he never played? you remind me of that kid, always talking about how good he is while he stood on the sidelines. the other players just played, kept their mouth shut and won the game, you and your beta male comments and always claiming to be an alpha is just like this kid. so take some advice because at times you have good comments but ruin them with the beta male crap. Most true Alpha males don’t go around trying to convince people they are the Alpha by running their mouth telling people they are. if you are an alpha people know and you can drop it. if your not keep up the Beta male comments.
I don’t remember those days idahojoke, as I told you I am a alpha and dominated BETA MALESe even back then. It was fun then but now it is empowering. Google beta male. See if you are in the definition. I’ll take those props on the comments though. Lol
Also I’m very confident and usually let my persona take over. However we have liberal lantern commenting and moderating fir the left. They get to call any coservative, true science realist, and productive member of society pretty much anything without a question. I play the same game. And call them out on the crap they will never say in public. Either you are on board and a alpha or strap on your 2 masks and get out of my way
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.urbandictionary.com/define.php%3fterm=Beta%2bMale&=true
9,200 total positive cases EVER reported in Deschutes County with a population of 209,500. That is 4% of our population. WAKE UP ALREADY!!!! The data is in, we are ok.
How has she not been recalled yet? Time to push back, Oregon is turning into Nazi Germany
Can wait to change my tinder job title to vaccination verifier, I’m sure i’ll get tons of swipe rights.
Show me zee papers old man.
Wholly absurd…
Unenforceable…
Vaccination sites to include the VA medical system did not / have not and likely won’t “issue” any documentation in retrospect, hindsight, or otherwise.
And HIPPA does apply. Same as any private or public sector Party being prohibited from asking for service animal documentation unless, for example, TSA requirement.
Oregon’s state government under Kate Brown is hopelessly broken…and this Stupidity is yet another example of its dysfunction.
You are somewhat correct. HIPAA applies to the government and clinics giving out vaccine information. However, it explicitly allows health information to be used for public health purposes. But a local business asking you about a vaccination does not fall under HIPAA. Perhaps, you should read what a “covered entity” is per HIPAA.
I’m not one that will go around showing my vaccine card but please don'[t spew false information about HIPPA. If Hippa applied would it not also apply to kids in school that have to prove they have had certain vaccines to stay in school? I also find it interesting that there is not a huge uproar from parents about having to show that their kids have received certain vaccines to stay in school but the parent is very upset that they would have to show proof of the covid shot. I kind of fall into that category and am looking at myself asking why is that? Because we are tired of Big Govt telling us what to do maybe.
Simple, if no vax say no vax, walk in remove mask. Or, just fill out a fake CDC vax paper.
Mandates or Guidance are NOT laws Bernie. If they were, don’t you thin Sheriff’s and Local Police would be arresting people? I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard from law enforcement that the mask mandates are not laws. You have to pass laws thru the legislative branch before anything becomes a law. No such legislation has ever been passed. The mask mandates were just that, mandates. These new requirements are nothing more then more mandates or guidance, which still is NOT law. ORS 659A.403 provides full and equal accommodations to any place open to the public. This LAW has been ignored over and over again by OHA. ORS 659A.006 goes hand and hand with 659A.403. Furthermore, according to ORS 431A.010, OHA can only enforce laws, not MANDATES. OHA has become the Gestapo running a muck thinking the can just fine any business they so wish. We live under a Monarch, as one party controls all and does what ever they so wish, with no consequences. The only reason she relaxed with Churches was because she was wrong in the first place and the Supreme Court of the USA stepped in. If that had not stepped in, I could guarantee she would have continued to go against the Constitution. Wake up people!
Why do the backwards regressive leaders of this state continue to make dumb decisions? They should do what they say, and follow the science.
It should be easy enough for someone to build a scanner to check for vaccinations. Simply scan the arm for the presence of Bill Gate’s nanobots that are injected with the shot. Problem solved.
That’s privileged medical info, not going to divulge on medical principle.
As long as you realize it’s not protected by HIPPA outside of health care facilities/personnel.