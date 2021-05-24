Rise in COVID-19 cases, quarantines send La Pine HS back to distance learning for 2 weeks

Coronavirus

Also makes activities and athletics 'impractical,' principal says

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A recent rise in COVID-19 cases at La Pine High School, and a resulting surge in quarantined students and staff, has prompted officials to return the school to online-only learning for the next two weeks.

The Bend-La Pine Schools COVID-19 dashboard shows 156 school-related cases in the past 28 days, and La Pine High actually has had fewer cases in that period (13) tan any of the Bend high schools, including 32 at Bend Senior High.

But Director of Communications Julianne Repman noted that La Pine High has only about 450 students, compared to the 1,700 at Bend and Summit high schools, so the impact is far greater.

Here's the full text of a letter sent home to parents on Friday by La Pine High Principal Anne-Marie Schmidt:

La Pine High School Parents and Guardians,

As of this afternoon, 15 people associated with La Pine High School have been diagnosed with COVID-19, resulting in almost 50% of our school population – both students and staff – quarantining. The number of students and staff not available for in-person learning makes regular operation, from academics to activities and athletics, impractical.

That said, we have made the difficult decision to move to Comprehensive Distance Learning (CDL) immediately; with a return to in-person instruction on Friday, June 4. Classes will be taught on WebEx and supported through Canvas.I have attached the CDL schedule for May 24 – June 3 to this message.

Grab and go meals will continue to be available by the student parking lot daily at 11:00 a.m.

By the time our shift to CDL is complete, most students will have been released from quarantine and will be ready for a return to in-person instruction. It is our hope that you will help support your student in healthy decision making during this time by avoiding large gatherings, masking up if not vaccinated, and staying home when sick.



If your student, or anyone in your home, becomes sick with one or more of the following symptoms please contact your health care provider for guidance: Fever of 100.4 or more; chills; loss of taste or smell; cough; difficulty breathing; sore throat; headache; congestion/runny nose; nausea; vomiting; diarrhea (3 or more watery stools in 24 hours); muscle aches/pains; and/or fatigue. *Please notify your student’s school if your student or anyone in the household develops symptoms or tests positive for COVID-19.

The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to practice good health hygiene habits. Wearing a mask will reduce the spread of virus and help prevent those who have the virus (with or without symptoms) from passing it to others. Be sure to wash your hands frequently with soap and water, cover your coughs and sneezes, and avoid contact with people who have signs of illness. Get plenty of rest, exercise, and eat a healthy diet. Protect the community by following the Governor’s social distancing requirements. More information can be found on the Oregon Department of Education’s COVID-19 page, the Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 page and Bend-La Pine Schools COVID-19 Communications.

We know this is a hard time for everyone and our hearts go out to those who are ill. We will keep you updated with any new information as it comes out, as appropriate, while meeting the requirements of privacy. Thank you for your continued support of our students and staff.

Sincerely,

Anne-Marie