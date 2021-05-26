Oregon reports 11 more COVID-19 related deaths, 399 new cases; weekly numbers decline

Coronavirus

Fewer cases, deaths and hospitalizations seen in past week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 11 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,639, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

OHA also reported 399 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 199,784. But it issued a weekly report that showed cases, deaths and hospitalizations all declined in the past week.

Risk level changes announced

Gov.r Kate Brown announced Tuesday several updates to the County Risk Levels. From Thursday, May 27 through Thursday, June 3, there will be 18 Oregon counties in Lower Risk, three in Moderate Risk and 15 in High Risk.

Among the counties moved this week was Multnomah County, which moved from High to Lower Risk after vaccinating 65% of its residents ages 16 and older and submitting a vaccine equity plan.

Other counties that moved were:

Baker County from High Risk to Lower Risk

Clatsop County from High Risk to Moderate Risk

Curry County from Moderate Risk to Lower Risk

Tillamook County from Moderate Risk to Lower Risk

Earlier this month, Governor Brown announced that counties that vaccinate at least 65% of residents 18 and older with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and that submit an equity plan to close gaps in their vaccination efforts will be eligible to move into the Lower Risk category.

In addition, Oregon continues to make progress toward the statewide goal to have 70 percent of adults (age 18 and above) vaccinated, which would allow the state to lift the current risk metrics. The 70 percent target is based on CDC vaccination data, which is more comprehensive in scope, and captures vaccine doses administered by federal entities – such as the Veterans Administration– that are not reflected on OHA’s vaccine dashboard.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Wednesday that 27,555 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 14,972 doses were administered on Tuesday and 12,583 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Tuesday.

The seven-day running average is now 29,993 doses per day.

As of today, 1,771,880 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,194,351 people who have had at least one dose of a vaccine.

Oregon has now administered 2,138,051 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,561,198 first and second doses of Moderna and 136,795 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,619,045 doses of Pfizer, 2,090,720 doses of Moderna and 286,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Wednesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 273, which is one fewer than yesterday. There are 77 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than yesterday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,905, which is an 18.5% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 301.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 42 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Wednesday, six of whom were in the ICU, three on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (11), Clackamas (60), Columbia (4), Coos (1), Crook (3), Curry (2), Deschutes (38), Douglas (20), Harney (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (29), Jefferson (4), Josephine (13), Klamath (9), Lake (1), Lane (24), Lincoln (1), Linn (18), Malheur (4), Marion (43), Morrow (2), Multnomah (58), Polk (2), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (6), Wasco (3), Washington (28) and Yamhill (5).

Information on Wednesday’s reported COVID-19 deaths will follow in a separate news release.

Weekly COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations decline

The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released Wednesday, shows decreases in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the previous week.

OHA reported 3,090 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, May 17, through Sunday, May 23. That represents a 25% decrease from the previous week.

New COVID-19 related hospitalizations fell to 224, down from 265 last week and the lowest figure in five weeks.

Reported COVID-19 related deaths fell to 34, down from 57 last week.

There were 107,233 tests for COVID-19 for the week of May 16 through May 22 — a 4% increase from last week. The percentage of positive tests fell from 6.4% to 5.4%.

People 70 years of age and older have accounted for 38% of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 75% of COVID-19 related deaths.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 32 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.