Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, 436 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,686, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA also reported 436 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 202,675.

Information from Friday’s media briefing

Friday afternoon, Governor Kate Brown, OHA Director Patrick Allen and Dr. Dean Sidelinger provided an update on Oregon’s ongoing COVID-19 response. Close to six months into Oregon’s COVID-19 vaccination drive and almost six weeks since vaccine eligibility was expanded to all adults, a stark picture has emerged. There are two pandemics in Oregon: one is coming to an end, among people who are vaccinated. The other is a pandemic raging as fiercely as ever, among people who are unvaccinated.

Watch more about that here, find the slides here and read the press conference talking points here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Friday that 25,237 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Of this total, 9,587 doses were administered on June 3 and 15,650 were administered prior to June 3.

The seven-day running average is now 17,551 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,246,996 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,625,362 first and second doses of Moderna and 147,285 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Friday, 1,893,574 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,265,143 people who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,830,725 doses of Pfizer, 2,160,320 doses of Moderna and 298,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Friday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 219, which is nine fewer than Thursday. There are 57 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six fewer than Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,668, which is a 9.1% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 257.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 31 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Friday, six of whom were in the ICU, with four on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (2), Clackamas (66), Columbia (4), Crook (15), Curry (4), Deschutes (27), Douglas (24), Grant (2), Harney (5), Jackson (14), Jefferson (6), Josephine (4), Klamath (7), Lane (38), Lincoln (3), Linn (27), Malheur (1), Marion (49), Morrow (6), Multnomah (45), Polk (9), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (12), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (48) and Yamhill (9).

Oregon’s 2,684th death is a 58-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on April 30 and died on May 16 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,685th death is a 75-year-old woman from Harney County who tested positive on May 8 and died on May 26 at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,686th death is an 84-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on May 29 and died on June 2 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations?

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.